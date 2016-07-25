2B/SS Carlos Sanchez, recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, was optioned back to the minors after the game. Sanchez, 24, started Sunday against the Tigers and went 0-for-4. He is hitting .143 (5-for-35) with two doubles, one RBI and four runs in 14 games this season with the White Sox.

LHP Chris Sale was suspended five days by the team for a violation of team rules, insubordination and destroying equipment. He will be eligible to return Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, although the team has not confirmed whether he will start that game. Sale was scratched from his intended start Saturday and sent home after he reportedly slashed the team's throwback uniforms because he thought they were uncomfortable. General manager Rick Hahn said the outburst would have no effect on whether the team would trade Sale before the Aug. 1 deadline. "As we talked about at the start of this homestand before any of this was on the table, we have a responsibility to listen on all our players and understand their value," Hahn said. "It doesn't mean we have an obligation to take what we feel is less than appropriate value." Sale, 27, is 14-3 with a 3.18 ERA this season.

LHP Jose Quintana did not factor into the decision despite throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. In 20 outings this season, he has recorded 14 quality starts.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the roster spot of LHP Chris Sale, who was suspended five days by the team. Ranaudo, 26, was 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 13 starts with Triple-A Charlotte this season. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound hurler has appeared in 13 games (nine starts) in parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

RHP David Robertson (2-2) earned two wins in two games Sunday despite allowing three home runs in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Robertson became the first pitcher for the White Sox to win two games in the same day since Tom Seaver in 1984. Despite the accomplishment, he was angry at himself after the game for giving up three long balls. "It's absurd that I pitched that poorly," he said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-5, 4.41 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday when the White Sox host the Chicago Cubs. Gonzalez has posted four consecutive quality starts and owns a 2.77 ERA during that span. In his only career start against the Cubs on Aug. 24, 2014, he allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings.