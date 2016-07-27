3B Todd Frazier's three-run home run Monday snapped a 0-for-15 streak. Although Frazier is hitting just .211 this season, he has eight home runs and 18 RBIs over his past 22 games. Frazier's 29th home run of the season came off Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, whom Frazier said had been throwing him straight curveballs -- most of which hit their intended spot. Frazier jumped on the one that didn't. "This one time I got him," Frazier said. "One time of not too many."

LHP Chris Sale will start Thursday against the Cubs, the day he is eligible to return from a five-day suspension for destroying uniforms.

LHP Carlos Rodon threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday night. Rodon was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 6 with a sprained left wrist after he slipped on the dugout steps. Rodon walked two and struck out three while throwing 58 pitches.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo will start Wednesday against the Cubs. Ranaudo has made 13 starts for Triple-A Charlotte and has a 3.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts. Ranaudo, who was acquired in a trade with Texas earlier this season, was called up after LHP Chris Sale was suspended by the team on Sunday. "I think you've seen some velocity (in the minors), a good breaking pitch -- it's just more of that," manager Robin Ventura said. "I think he's refined it a little bit more to be able to throw some strikes and have command. You're going to have to have it, especially if it's warm (Wednesday). So hopefully he's got it."

2B Brett Lawrie missed his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury Monday, but he is improving. Manager Robin Ventura said Lawrie could have been used in an emergency situation. Had Lawrie's condition not improved by Monday, Ventura said the second baseman likely would have landed on the disabled list.

