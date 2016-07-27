1B Jose Abreu, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single Tuesday, has reached safety in 43 of his last 46 games. Eighteen of those games have been multi-hit performances, and he has increased his batting average to .316 during that stretch. After struggling earlier in the year, Abreu said his offensive turnaround is due to some pretty simple changes. "I've been working with the hitting coach and the assistant hitting coach (on) just trying to swing at pitches that are in the strike zone," Abreu said.

LHP Carlos Rodon (sprained wrist) will make another minor league appearance with Triple-A Charlotte in the next few days after allowing three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings on Monday.

LHP Carlos Rodon likely will throw a side session over the next few days as he continues to recover from a sprained wrist that occurred when he slipped on the dugout steps July 8. Rodon made a minor league start Monday from Triple-A Charlotte, and he said Tuesday that he is not feeling any ill effects from the injury. "It's the same thing -- still baseball," Rodon said Tuesday. "It's 60 feet 6 inches, (the) catcher's there, umpire. (I) just take it the same way."

RHP James Shields snapped a three-game losing streak with a solid 7 2/3-inning outing Tuesday against the Cubs. Over his past six starts, Shields is 3-3 with a 1.71 ERA, 21 strikeouts and a complete game. After struggling immediately after joining the White Sox in June, Shields isn't certain what to chalk up his recent success to. "Maybe luck?" he said. "I don't know. Honestly, there's not much of a difference when I'm pitching now compared to what I was doing before, but (I am) staying ahead of hitters and having better fastball command."

2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) missed his fourth straight game. Manager Robin Ventura said Lawrie could be used in a pinch-hitting situation if needed.

2B Brett Lawrie likely will go on the disabled list after he missed his fourth consecutive game due to a left hamstring injury. Manager Robin Ventura said Lawrie "took a step backwards" during Tuesday's game and that he did not want to be short-handed while playing with National League rules when the series with the Chicago Cubs shifts to Wrigley Field for the final two games of the four-game crosstown series.