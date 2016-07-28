2B Todd Frazier, who went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday, has hit safely in 12 of his past 14 road games. Frazier has gone 4-for-11 with a double and homer in the past three games against the Cubs.

INF Carlos Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday to take INF Brett Lawrie's roster spot. He batted .143 with one RBI and four runs in 14 games over three stints with the White Sox previously this season.

LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 3.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. He was suspended by the White Sox for five games for cutting up the team's throwback uniforms before the Saturday game against the Tigers. Sale was American League's starting pitcher at the All-Star Game in San Diego. He was the first major league pitcher to reach 14 victories this season and is ranked among AL leaders in numerous categories. Sale had a no-decision in his last start on July 18 at Seattle despite allowing just one hit over eight scoreless innings.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo (1-1) made his first career appearance with the White Sox and held the Cubs hitless for 5 1/3 innings before allowing a solo home run by 3B Kris Bryant. He gave up a two-run homer to 2B Javier Baez in the seventh and wound up taking the loss. The 6 2/3 innings he pitched tied for the second longest in his career, and his 107 pitches marked a career high. Ranaudo hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his first career homer and hit. "Definitely something I'll remember the rest of my life," he said.

INF Brett Lawrie was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday -- retroactive to July 22 -- due to a strained left hamstring. Lawrie is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 94 games this season.