a year ago
July 31, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier was a late scratch from the lineup Friday in Minnesota because of flu-like symptoms.

3B Todd Frazier was a late scratch from Friday's lineup because of flu-like symptoms. Frazier, who is second in the league with 29 home runs, is considered day-to-day.

LHP Jose Quintana received a no-decision after allowing one run on seven hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. It was his 57th no-decision since the start of the 2012 season, most in the majors during that span. The left-hander allowed only two runs in 19 1/3 innings since the All-Star break. "(Twins starter Ricky) Nolasco threw a good game," Quintana said. "When you saw that, you try to keep it close, throw good, quality pitches."

RF Adam Eaton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the game. It was his eighth homer of the season, second lead-off homer and sixth of his career. Eaton was also hit by a pitch for the 13th time this season, second-most in the American League.

LF Melky Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a single and a double. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, hitting .339 during that stretch. It was his 36th multi-hit game, one behind Eaton for the team lead. His 23 doubles are tied for best on the club.

