RHP Michael Ynoa posted his first career big league victory by pitching a scoreless ninth inning on Saturday. Ynoa gave up a leadoff double and issued two walks but escaped the inning without allowing a run. Saturday was just his ninth career major league game.

LHP Carlos Rodon was tabbed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota. Rodon has been on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left wrist and made a rehab start on Monday with Triple-A Charlotte. He's 2-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 starts this year.

DH Justin Morneau hit a solo home run in the sixth inning on Saturday. Morneau, who spent his first 11 big league seasons with the Twins, had previously hit 20 home runs at Target Field. Saturday's blast was his first as a visitor. Morneau has now homered against all 30 MLB teams.

LF Melky Cabrera had three hits Saturday, his third straight multi-hit game. He now has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games and is batting .361 (22-for-61) during that stretch. Cabrera is batting .395 (15-for-38) against Minnesota this year.