3B Todd Frazier smacked his 30th homer of the season on Tuesday, tying him for the major league lead with Baltimore's Mark Trumbo. He hit a solo shot off Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson. He didn't have any other hits in his game, continuing the feast or famine theme to Frazier's season. Despite all the power he's displayed, he has a .212 batting average.

LHP Chris Sale makes his second start since his five-day suspension when he faces Detroit on Wednesday. Sale was tagged with his fourth loss on Thursday despite allowing only two runs in six innings to the Cubs. He made two June starts against the Tigers, going 1-1 while giving up seven earned runs in 13 1/3 innings. He was supposed to start against them in Chicago on July 23 before his infamous tantrum in which he cut up the team's throwback uniforms.

OF J.B. Shuck was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, but he could return quickly. Shuck was sent down to make room for newly-acquired Charlie Tilson, who was injured while making his major league debut on Tuesday. Playing for his fourth major league team, Shuck hasn't provided an offensive spark. He was batting .218 with three homers and 13 RBI in 53 games. He batted .195 in July and went hitless in his last 16 at-bats.

CF Charlie Tilson was injured during his major league debut on Tuesday at Detroit. He suffered a strained left hamstring, and possibly more damage, while trying to catch Miguel Cabrera's double to right center during the fifth inning. Tilson was acquired on Sunday from St. Louis in exchange for LHP Zach Duke. He's the fourth player to be injured while making his debut for the White Sox this season. "You feel for the kid, just like the other ones that have come up," manager Robin Ventura said. "It's crazy."

RF Avisail Garcia hit two home runs and drove in three runs in two at-bats on Tuesday. Garcia's second blast off Detroit reliever Mark Lowe travelled an estimated 465 feet. Garcia, who had just six homers prior to Tuesday, has four multi-homer games in his career. "Lately, you're starting to see him using his hands a little better and he gets some extension," manager Robin Ventura said. "When you're his size and you start figuring it out, it's going to go a long way."