OF J.B. Shuck was recalled by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte. Shuck, 29, was 0-for-16 in his last five games before being demoted to Charlotte on Monday. He has batted .218 with three homers, 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 53 games over two stints with the White Sox this season.

OF Charlie Tilson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, the White Sox announced Wednesday. Tilson, 23, suffered the injury during his major league debut on Tuesday night. He was attempting to make a diving catch in the fifth inning of an 11-5 loss to Detroit.