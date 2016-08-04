FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 4, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF J.B. Shuck was recalled by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte. Shuck, 29, was 0-for-16 in his last five games before being demoted to Charlotte on Monday. He has batted .218 with three homers, 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 53 games over two stints with the White Sox this season.

OF Charlie Tilson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, the White Sox announced Wednesday. Tilson, 23, suffered the injury during his major league debut on Tuesday night. He was attempting to make a diving catch in the fifth inning of an 11-5 loss to Detroit.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.