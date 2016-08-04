LHP Chris Sale lost his second consecutive start despite pitching a complete game and recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. He surrendered only two runs on six hits to Detroit, but one of them was a go-ahead homer to PH J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning. The complete game was the 12th of his career and his fourth of the season. "He was as sharp as he's been all year," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

OF J.B. Shuck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday but did not play. He was sent down the previous day but was needed again when his replacement, Charlie Tilson, sustained a season-ending hamstring injury. Shuck is batting .218 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 53 games. He batted .195 in July and is hitless in his past 16 at-bats.

CF Charlie Tilson was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn left hamstring, manager Robin Ventura announced. Tilson was injured in his major league debut Tuesday chasing after a Miguel Cabrera double. He was acquired from St. Louis on Sunday for LHP Zach Duke. "It's crazy. It's unfortunate," Ventura said. "You feel for the kid. He gets an opportunity to come up here, and something like that happens."

LHP Jose Quintana could be carrying a personal five-game winning streak into his start at Comerica Park on Thursday, but he was unlucky to take no-decisions in his past two outings. He pitched 6 2/3 innings against Detroit on July 24, only to have the bullpen cost him the victory. He gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings to Minnesota on Friday, but the White Sox pushed across just one run themselves. He won his first three July starts, snapping a personal seven-game slide in the process.

DH Justin Morneau provided the White Sox's only offense on Wednesday with a solo homer off Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer. Morneau also hit a three-run homer off Fulmer when the clubs met in Chicago on July 22. Morneau has three homers and seven RBIs in 15 games with the White Sox. Morneau, who also had a long fly out in the ninth, has provided a boost to an anemic attack.