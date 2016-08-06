OF Charlie Tilson underwent season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left hamstring and won't be able to re-join the White Sox until spring training next year. Tilson was injured Tuesday in Detroit while chasing down a deep fly ball in center field. He left foot slipped and his leg bent awkwardly. Tilson is the third White Sox rookie this season to undergo a serious injury in his first major league game.

RF Avisail Garcia knocked in two more RBIs and continued to produce at the plate for the White Sox in a 7-5 loss Friday night to the Orioles. Garcia is hitting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored in the past six games. "It's different right now, just him elevating the ball and hitting it as hard as he is, it's different," manager Robin Ventura said. "I think that's the part you hold onto and you see, which gives a guy like him chance after chance to be able to find it. You realize he's young and you're hoping to find that."

SS Tim Anderson didn't start for the White Sox after being hit by a pitch in the left hand Thursday in Detroit, an injury that caused him to leave that game early. The athletic rookie had his left hand wrapped in a bandage in the clubhouse Friday. He said the pain improved from Thursday to Friday, but he was still unable to grasp a bat solidly. Anderson is day-to-day, but hopes to play Saturday in the second game of a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

RHP Zach Putnam underwent surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow Friday. It's unknown whether Putnam will be able to return this season. He is beginning his rehab process in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he lives in the offseason. Putnam, a hard-throwing reliever, is 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA and has 30 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings this season. He's a key middle-innings relief option when healthy.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez took the loss against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles, in his latest start for the White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Baltimore had seven hits off him and scored four runs (three earned) in six innings. Gonzalez is 1-3 with a 2.76 ERA in his past seven starts.