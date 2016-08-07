CF Adam Eaton hit third in the White Sox's batting order Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles, going 2-for-4 with a home run. It was just the second time this season he has hit in that spot and the second time in his career, after first doing it last week against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton usually hits in one of the top two slots, but manager Robin Ventura is toying with his lineup trying to create a spark offensively. Ventura put LF Melky Cabrera second in the order, ahead of Eaton, and it paid off with Cabrera doubling in leadoff hitter Tim Anderson in the first inning for a 1-0 lead against the Orioles.

SS Tim Anderson returned to the White Sox's starting lineup Saturday against the Orioles, going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. The rookie missed the start of the series Friday because of pain in his left hand, which was injured when he was struck with a pitch Thursday in Detroit. Anderson said he couldn't grab a bat tightly Friday but got treatment and was able to swing solidly Saturday when he got to U.S. Cellular Field. Anderson, who had a broken wrist end his 2014 season early after being hit with a pitch, said this issue isn't the same and that he's close to being completely healed.

LHP Carlos Rodon had a strong start for the White Sox despite taking a no-decision in Chicago's 4-2 win Saturday night over the Baltimore Orioles. Rodon, who recently had a stint on the 15-day disabled list because of a sprained left wrist, struck out seven in six innings and allowed just two runs (one earned). He got into some trouble in the first, allowing a double and single to start the game, but struck out the next five hitters he faced, coming two short of the White Sox franchise record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game.

