OF Jason Coats, who went 2-for-22 with one double and two runs in 12 games in two previous stints with the White Sox, was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was hitting .329 with a .909 OPS. He made his last start on July 4 against the Yankees. "He'll get (playing) time," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. He said Coats would start Thursday against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. Coats is hitless in 13 at-bats against right-handers and is 2-for-9 against southpaws.

LHP Chris Sale is still searching for his first victory since July 2, as he is 0-3 in his past five starts. Sale lost a chance to pick up his 15th victory Tuesday when David Robertson failed to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. Sale settled for a no-decision in the White Sox's 7-5, 10-inning victory over the Royals. "Good win," Sale said. "It's nice to get the first one here, especially. They've been tough on us, especially at this place. So, to get a first one is big, especially the way we got it, coming back, so it's a battle, flip flop.

LHP Jose Quintana, who starts Wednesday at Kansas City, is 0-2 with a 4.40 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season. He is 1-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 career starts against the Royals. He is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his past six starts.

OF/DH Avisail Garcia (sprained right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. Garcia said he heard his knee pop before his second at-bat Saturday while stretching. "I continued to play the game, because I don't feel anything. I just feel a little bit," Garcia said. "After that, when I went home, I lay in bed and I wake up and it (started) hurting a lot. I feel much better now. I'm going to have ten days and then come back."

DH Justin Morneau had his first four-hit game as a member of the White Sox, getting a key double in the 10th. His last four-hit outing was Sept. 26, 2016 with the Rockies against the Dodgers. He has a hit in 14 of his past 16 games, a .333 average in that stretch. "He had some great at-bats today," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "I think the left-handed presence that we've been looking for, he's filled that. But even against a lefty he's having a quality at-bat. That was a big one, gets a guy in scoring position. You can get it with a sac fly. He just has professional at-bats. It's a very educated at-bat."