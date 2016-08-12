CF J.D. Shuck, who homered in the third inning, is 4-for-9 (.444) in the first two games of the series against the Royals. He went 0-for-20 from July 26 to August 7. He owns a career .365 average in 21 games against the Royals.

LHP Jose Quintana left Wednesday with a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning, but that lasted only one pitch and he ended up with a no-decision. Quintana is stuck on nine victories, the same total he has had in his previous three seasons. He is unbeaten in his past seven starts, 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA in that span.

CF Adam Eaton returned to the White Sox leadoff spot Thursday after SS Tim Anderson struck out five times Wednesday to tie a franchise record.

SS Tim Anderson struck out a career-high five times in the 14-inning loss. Anderson's five strikeouts matches a franchise record, last done on June 5, 1998, by Ray Durham against the Cubs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is 1-3 with a 2.76 ERA in his past seven starts, all quality starts. He held the Royals to three runs in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Royals on May 27 at Kauffman Stadium.

INF Brett Lawrie, who went on the disabled list July 27 retroactive to July 22 with a right hamstring strain, has begun swinging the bat. "That's swinging the bat," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "He hasn't really gone full speed. Once he does, that we'll have a better idea.