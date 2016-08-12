RF Jason Coats drove in the only White Sox run with a two-out second inning single. It was Coats' first RBI in the majors.

RHP Michael Ynoa, who replaced RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the second, hit DH Salvador Perez with his first pitch and SS Alcides Escobar reached on an error. Ynoa then retired the next nine batters, striking out three and having four assists. The three innings was his longest Major League outing.

CF Adam Eaton returned to the White Sox leadoff spot Thursday after SS Tim Anderson struck out five times Wednesday to tie a franchise record.

LHP Carlos Rodon, who starts Friday at Miami, has not claimed a victory on the road since April 13 at Minnesota, tossing six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was pulled after 21 pitches with a strained right groin and in all likelihood will be placed on the disabled list. He had a similar injury while with the Orioles and had to go on the DL. "It probably looks like it," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "It was enough that he knew he pulled it pretty good, so, there's a pretty good chance of that. He pulled something, up on his thigh, like towards his groin. There wasn't really a chance to leave him in there and work through it. He knew it was enough to take him out. I mean, we'll know more tomorrow. They've been icing down and trying to figure it out."