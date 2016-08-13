RHP Chris Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take the spot of injured starting piticher Miguel Gonzalez. Beck, 26, has an 8.10 ERA in six relief appearances this year for Chicago. At Charlotte, he was 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 21 appearances, including seven starts.

RF Adam Eaton went 4-for-5 and scored a run Friday. The four hits tied his career high.

LHP Carlos Rodon, pitching his first pro game in his hometown of Miami, beat the Marlins to improve to 3-8. Rodon wasn't highly efficient -- he needed a career-high 122 pitches -- but battled hard. Rodon allowed one run, three hits and three walks in six innings to earn his first win since May 22. It was also his first road win since April 13, and he has allowed only two earned runs in his past 12 innings.

RHP David Robertson, who blew two straight save chances earlier this week, pitched a scoreless ninth and earned his 28th save of the season. Robertson, who struck out two of the three batters he faced, improved his ERA to 4.10.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who left Thursday's start against the Royals after 21 pitches because of a strained groin, was placed on the disabled list. Gonzalez became the 10th White Sox player currently on the DL.