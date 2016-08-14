LHP Chris Sale, this year's AL All-Star starter, takes the ball Sunday. It will be his first career start at Marlins Park. Sale, the first major-leaguer to reach 14 wins this season, is 14-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 22 starts.

1B Jose Abreu's five-year-old son Daniel is attending this weekend's games. It's the first time he has seen his dad play in the majors. Daniel, who lives in Cuba, asked his dad for a homer. Abreu hasn't delivered in his first two games in Miami, but had an RBI single Friday and an RBI double Saturday. Abreu is hitting .375 in his past 11 games. He has 26 doubles and 41 extra-base hits this season, and he ranks top-two on his team in both categories.

RHP James Shields is 3-8 with a 7.34 ERA in 13 starts with the White Sox after allowing seven runs and 10 hits in three-plus inings Saturday. It could have been worse because he left with the bases loaded and no outs, but reliever Matt Albers allowed just two of his three inherited runners to score. In the past 9 1/3 innings, Shields has allowed 21 runs.

2B Brett Lawrie, who has been on the disabled list since July 27 because of a hamstring injury, was sent to Double-A Birmingham for a rehab assignment. Lawrie is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 12 homers and 36 RBIs this season.