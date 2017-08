OF Adam Eaton leads the majors with 17 outfield assists. He is on a pace for 24, which would be the most by a White Sox OF since Bibb Falk's 26 in 1924.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start Tuesday night versus Cleveland. Ranaudo posted a 6-5 mark with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts with Triple-A.