RHP Carson Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the Wednesday game. He was 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in eight appearances for the White Sox.

3B Todd Frazier is third in the majors with 31 home runs, three behind leader Mark Trumbo of Baltimore. No White Sox player has ever led the majors in home runs. Frazier, however, had a tough night Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

LHP Jose Quintana seemed to do everything right but win. In six innings against the American League Central Division-leading Indians on Tuesday, Quintana allowed two runs on seven hits, but lost 3-2. "It's frustrating for Jose to do exactly what he's supposed to do and lose," manager Robin Ventura said. "He's really good, and his command is phenomenal," Indians manager Terry Francona said. In eight career appearances (seven starts) at Progressive Field, Quintana is 2-1 with a 1.20 ERA.

OF Adam Eaton leads the majors with 17 outfield assists. He is on a pace for 24, which would be the most by a White Sox OF since Bibb Falk's 26 in 1924.

SS Tim Anderson doubled in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Anderson is 11-for-34 during the streak.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start Tuesday night versus Cleveland. Ranaudo posted a 6-5 mark with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts with Triple-A.

DH Justin Morneau's home run in the sixth inning Tuesday accounted for the White Sox' only run. Morneau also singled in the second inning. Morneau is hitting .350 in August. His home run Tuesday was his first against the Indians since Sept. 9, 2012 as a member of the Twins.