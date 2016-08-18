RHP Carson Fulmer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster for RHP Anthony Ranaudo, who was recalled from Charlotte to start Wednesday's game. In eight relief appearances for the White Sox, Fulmer was 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA.

3B Todd Frazier has struck out in six of his eight at-bats in the first two games of the series at Cleveland, but Frazier also had a two-run double on Wednesday, giving him 74 RBIs. That is the fourth most among all AL third baseman, trailing Toronto's Josh Donaldson, Seattle's Kyle Seager and Texas' Adrian Beltre.

LHP Jose Quintana has won nine games in each of the last four years, and he has nine wins this year through games Tuesday.

RF Adam Eaton's first career grand slam couldn't have been more dramatic. Eaton slugged a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a five-run, game-winning rally for the White Sox, who beat Cleveland 10-7. "He wasn't trying to hit a home run, and good things happen when you do that," ,anager Robin Ventura said. Added Eaton, "That was a lot of fun. Give credit to the guys ahead of me who put me in that position."

SS Tim Anderson's home run in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. During his streak, Anderson is batting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start for the White Sox, and it was a brief evening for him. He threw 88 pitches in four innings and gave up five runs on eight hits against the Indians. "He did all right. That's a tough offense," manager Robin Ventura said. "He was up with his pitch count, but that's what a good lineup does."