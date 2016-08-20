FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 20, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Telvin Nash has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the program. The Chicago White Sox minor league player tested positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the program. The suspension of Nash, who is currently on the roster of Class A Winston-Salem of the Carolina League, is effective immediately.

OF Avisail Garcia hopes to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment this weekend for Triple-A Charlotte, manager Robin Ventura said. Garcia went on the disabled list Aug. 9 because of a sprained right knee. .

2B Tyler Saladino was held out of the starting lineup Friday after starting the previous 18 games in a row. Saladino was replaced in the lineup by 2B Carlos Sanchez, who started his 14th game of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
