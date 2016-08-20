LHP Chris Sale (14-6) will try to snap a six-start drought without a victory when he takes the mound Saturday evening against the Oakland Athletics. Sale is 0-4 with a 4.43 ERA in his past six starts. However, he has had success against Oakland during his career. In 11 appearances (six starts) against the A's, Sale is 4-2 with a 3.04 ERA.

OF Avisail Garcia hopes to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment this weekend for Triple-A Charlotte, manager Robin Ventura said. Garcia went on the disabled list Aug. 9 because of a sprained right knee. .

1B Jose Abreu managed one of only two hits for the White Sox on Friday against Oakland Athletics RHP Kendall Graveman. Abreu has hit safely in 14 of 16 games in August, lifting his batting average to .281 with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.

2B Tyler Saladino was held out of the starting lineup Friday after starting the previous 18 games in a row. Saladino was replaced in the lineup by 2B Carlos Sanchez, who started his 14th game of the season.

RHP James Shields (5-15) was rocked again Friday night in a 9-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Shields allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has allowed at least six earned runs in each of his past four starts. After the game, White Sox manager Robin Ventura expressed confidence that Shields could bounce back. "It's going to come down to executing pitches," Ventura said.