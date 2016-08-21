C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league injury rehabilitation assignment soon. The 29-year-old catcher has not played since July 5 and has been limited to 41 games in his first season with the White Sox. He is hitting .236 (29-for-123) with three home runs and six RBIs. "He's getting a lot closer," manager Robin Ventura said.

LHP Chris Sale (15-6) earned his first victory since July 2 with a dominant performance against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday evening. Sale scattered three hits in eight scoreless innings, and walked three and struck out eight. "It was just getting over the hump, really," Sale said. "My last few times out, I haven't been as good as I wanted to be or as good as I really needed to be. Coming in and getting this one after a loss was important."

LHP Jose Quintana (9-9, 2.85 ERA) will try to win 10 games for the first time in his career when he takes the mound against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Quintana, 27, is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA in his past eight starts. He is 0-0 with a 3.51 ERA (10 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings) in four career starts against the A's.

2B Tyler Saladino was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game because of soreness in his back. Saladino started the previous 18 consecutive games as the replacement for injured 2B Brett Lawrie. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Saladino's soreness was not serious. "He can play, but it's just better that he gets a little time off," Ventura said. Saladino is hitting .257 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 69 games this season.