FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 24, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He was batting .189 with two doubles, one homer and three RBIs over three stints with the White Sox.

C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, going 3-for-4. He has been out since July 5 and has been limited to 41 games in his first season with the White Sox. He is hitting .236 (29-for-123) with three home runs and six RBIs for Chicago.

OF Avisail Garcia was activated off the 15-day disabled list (sprained right knee) following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Garcia is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs over 86 games with Chicago

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.