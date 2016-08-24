OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He was batting .189 with two doubles, one homer and three RBIs over three stints with the White Sox.

C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, going 3-for-4. He has been out since July 5 and has been limited to 41 games in his first season with the White Sox. He is hitting .236 (29-for-123) with three home runs and six RBIs for Chicago.

OF Avisail Garcia was activated off the 15-day disabled list (sprained right knee) following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Garcia is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs over 86 games with Chicago