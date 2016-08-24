OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He was batting .189 with two doubles, one homer and three RBIs over three stints with the White Sox.

OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Coats, 26, was hitting .189 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs over three stints with the White Sox in 2016. He has a .329 average with 17 doubles, eight homers, 29 RBIs, 34 runs, a .390 on-base percentage and a .902 OPS over 65 games with Charlotte.

CF Adam Eaton was 2-for-5 with a triple and scored twice. He is hitting .366 with a double, triple, two home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games, including four multi-hit efforts.

OF Avisail Garcia was activated off the 15-day disabled list (sprained right knee) following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Garcia is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs over 86 games with Chicago

RF Avisail Garcia returned from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 against the Phillies. Garcia, 25, was placed on the disabled list Aug. 9 (retroactive to August 7) due to a sprained right knee. He played in three games with Charlotte on his rehab assignment, going 5-for-13 (.385) with one home run and four RBIs. Garcia is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs over 86 games with Chicago this season.

SS Tim Anderson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a single, two RBIs and two runs. He is batting .280 through 62 games with seven home runs and 70 RBIs.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-3, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning to make it home runs in three consecutive games. He has hit safely in 17 of 19 August games, going 28-for-75 (.373) with five doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs.

LHP Carlos Rodon (4-8) allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings in the White Sox's 9-1 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. He appears to be gearing up for another strong finish to the season. "When you're in the zone, you just try to stay in it, and that's what I'm hoping for," said Rodon, who earned his second win in three starts and delivered his fourth straight quality outing. Rodon (4-8) threw 109 pitches, including 71 strikes. He walked one and struck out four.

DH Justin Morneau, who homered Tuesday, has reached base safely in 15 of his past 16 appearances against Philadelphia. He is batting .311 with five doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs against the Phillies.

LF Melky Cabrera had a double and walked three times for the first time this season and the first time since May 11, 2011, at the Yankees. He is batting .314 with 21 doubles, two triples, five homers and 33 RBIs in his past 62 games.

RHP James Shields (5-15, 5.98 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season and 15th with the White Sox on Wednesday. He is 2-8 since joining Chicago. Shields gave up seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs over 4 2/3 innings -- last Saturday in a 9-0 loss to the A's. Shields is 0-3 over his past four starts, having allowed a combined 28 runs (27 earned) on 33 hits over 14 innings. "There's times where a team will hit him around and he's been able to fight his way back," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "The roughest stretch was when he first got here, and he seemed to calm those waters and figure it out. He has the ability to do that."