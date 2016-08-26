CF Adam Eaton was 1-for-4 on Wednesday, but he is batting .356 over his past 11 games. He has collected a double, a triple, two home runs, six RBIs, four walks and nine runs in that span.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo (1-1, 9.42 ERA) makes his third start of the season, his first at home, on Thursday in the series opener against the Mariners. He has allowed 10 hits -- including four home runs -- along with five walks and five strikeouts in two starts since joining Chicago. Ranaudo's July 27 home run against the Cubs made him the first White Sox pitcher to homer since Mark Buehrle on June 14, 2009, at Milwaukee.

2B Tyler Saladino was back in lineup Wednesday after missing the previous four games with back soreness. He has made 30 starts, including 19 at second base, since June 10. He was 1-for-3 on Wednesday. Saladino is 9-for-29 (.310) with three doubles, three RBIs, one walk and three runs over his past seven games.

OF Melky Cabrera missed Thursday's game because of illness.

RHP James Shields (5-16) struck out six Phillies on Wednesday, his highest whiff total since May 25 against San Francisco while with the Padres. However, he also surrendered four runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- in six innings as he took his fourth consecutive loss. Shields has allowed multiple home runs in four straight starts for the first time in his career.

2B Brett Lawrie underwent a follow-up MRI on his knee and calf, which showed everything was structurally clean. Lawrie will be re-evaluated in the next few days.