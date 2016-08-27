LHP Colton Turner was acquired by the White Sox from Toronto for C Dioner Navarro on Friday. Turner was assigned to Double-A Birmingham.

C Alex Avila (right hamstring strain) was activated from the disabled list after not playing since July 5.

3B Todd Frazier hadn't enjoyed the best of luck with runners in scoring position before delivering a pair of run-scoring hits Thursday in the White Sox's 7-6 win over the Mariners. Frazier's biggest revenge may have come in the ninth inning when he drove in the game-winner after entering the at-bat 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his meetings with Seattle RHP Nick Vincent. Both of his RBI hits came with two outs. "You just go out and think of nothing, relaxed, knowing that you've been there before," Frazier said. "(The) bottom line is if I don't get the job done, there will be another time that I'm going to have an opportunity. You know, it would have stunk if I didn't get the job done, but for me, it felt pretty darn good to get it done."

OF Melky Cabrera missed the Thursday night game due to illness. Cabrera is hitting .294 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs. With Cabrera out of the lineup, manager Robin Ventura moved LF Avisail Garcia up into the No. 5 spot in his lineup against the Mariners, and Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

LF Melky Cabrera missed his second straight game due to flu-like symptoms.

CF Austin Jackson (torn left meniscus) is not expected to return this season, GM Rick Hahn said Thursday.

RHP David Robertson earned the win Thursday with a scoreless ninth inning as the White Sox beat the Mariners 7-6. However, Robertson had his focus put to the test when fans got onto the field and had to be chased down by security officers on two different occasions. Robertson admitted afterward he had to fight his emotions in getting through the inning. "That's the first time I've actually been on the field and playing and had people run out there," Robertson said. "The first two guys I was like, 'OK. All right. They've got it under control.' The next guy, I got a little angry there. That's just part of it. I guess that happens sometimes."

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) will throw another side session as he continues to try to come back from an injury that has sidelined him since Aug. 12. After the side session, manager Robin Ventura hopes to Gonzalez will pitch in a simulated game before he is sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

2B Brett Lawrie underwent a secondary MRI exam on his left knee and calf that showed that there is no structural damage. GM Rick Hahn said Lawrie received some medicine in the joint and that he will be re-evaluated after a couple of days before he ramps up baseball activities for a possible return. Hahn said there is no specific timeline for Lawrie, who has been on the disabled list since July 22 due to a hamstring injury.