C Omar Narvaez had a fifth-inning single Friday night and has hit safely in 12 of his 13 starts. Over that stretch, Narvaez is hitting .325 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. After the White Sox traded catcher Dioner Navarro on Friday, general manager Rick Hahn said Narvaez will get more of a chance the rest of the season. "(Playing time) has been huge," Narvaez said. "I'm just trying to do my adjustment every time and get my opportunity and have the best I can do in each one of those."

LHP Colton Turner was traded to the Chicago White Sox Friday for C Dioner Navarro, Turner, 25, is 3-1 with a 1.33 ERA in 44 relief outings this season with low-A Lansing, high-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire. Over four minor league seasons, he is 12-9 with a 2.76 ERA in 106 games (16 starts). He was selected in the 21st round in the 2012 draft.

C Alex Avila was reinstated from the disabled list Friday after completing a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Avila had been on the disabled list since July 6 with a right hamstring strain and had played four games on his second minor league rehab assignment and went 7-for-11 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

3B Todd Frazier's seventh-inning solo home run off of Felix Hernandez snapped a 62-plate appearance drought without a home run. The homer, Frazier's 32nd of the season, was his first since Aug. 9 against Kansas City. Frazier's homer drought ended a day when he had three RBIs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning of Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Mariners.

LHP Chris Sale threw his 13th complete game in a losing effort. His 14-strikeout effort Friday night was his most since 2015. Yet, his long outing again forced him to throw a lot of pitches. Sale has thrown 240 pitches in his last two outings. Despite his stellar outing Friday, it wasn't enough to beat Felix Hernandez. "We definitely had a good matchup tonight," Sale said. "It's what the people came to see. The wrong team came out on top. It depends on who you ask I guess. Sometimes you run into people like that. You look on the back of (Hernandez's) card and it's a lot of really good numbers. You tip your cap to a guy like that."

LF Melky Cabrera missed his second straight game due to flu-like symptoms.