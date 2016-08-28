C Alex Avila made his first start since July 5. He missed about seven weeks because of a strained right hamstring.

C Alex Avila finished 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners in his first start since July 5. The 29-year-old missed about seven weeks because of a strained right hamstring. He likely will split time behind the plate with rookie C Omar Narvaez for the rest of the season. "You have 35 games to come in and do your job, basically," Avila said. "Each guy has reasons to play. Just because we're not exactly close as far as the race and standings are concerned, doesn't mean you shouldn't be coming in and acting like a professional."

LHP Jose Quintana (11-9) earned the victory as he pitched his eighth consecutive quality start Saturday against Seattle. Quintana limited the Mariners to two runs (one earned) on five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight. In his past 10 starts, he is 6-1 with a 2.13 ERA.

OF Avisail Garcia matched a season high with three hits Saturday against Seattle. He finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. In his past 10 games, he has four home runs and 10 RBIs.

LHP Carlos Rodon (4-8, 4.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday afternoon against the Mariners. Rodon is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in his past four outings, all of which have been quality starts. In two career starts against Seattle, he is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 innings.