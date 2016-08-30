RHP Chris Smith struck out the first four batters he faced in relief on Monday night. He tied his career high for strikeouts in a game with five (also June 13, 2009, with the White Sox) while allowing four runs, four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

CF Adam Eaton returned to the lineup on Monday after exiting Sunday's game against Seattle with a bruised right forearm. "There's been very few times where he's come in and said he couldn't go," manager Robin Ventura said. Eaton went hitless in four official at-bats, though he did draw a walk. He has appeared in all but one of the White Sox's 130 games.

1B Jose Abreu had two more hits on Monday, including a double. He now has reached base in 25 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He is hitting .361 with 16 runs scored, seven home runs and 17 RBIs during that stretch. The team's cleanup hitter has raised his average to .287 after scuffling most of the season.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo will make his fourth appearance since being acquired from Texas when he starts against Detroit on Tuesday. Ranaudo has been largely ineffective in his first three appearances for the club, including a 5 1/3-inning start on Thursday in which he allowed six runs to Seattle. He has allowed five home runs in those three starts while striking out just nine. His only victory of the season came against Detroit during a relief appearance for the Rangers on May 7, despite giving up two runs and walking three in 2 1/3 innings.

2B Tyler Saladino drove in all of Chicago's runs on Monday with a two-run single and solo homer. The long ball by the team's No. 9 hitter was his eighth of the season. "You don't really see him as a home run hitter," manager Robin Ventura said. "He has the ability to hit one out of the ballpark and he's got some power. He's had some big ones for us in spots to put us ahead or tie us up. He's been playing great."

RHP James Shields had his best outing of the month on Monday but wound up with a no-decision. He allowed six hits and three walks in six innings but gave up just two runs while striking out six. Shields wound up with a no-decision. He has lost seven of his last eight decisions and went winless in August. "James was bobbing and weaving," manager Robin Ventura said. "There was some traffic out there but he seemed to able to get through it. He made some really big pitches with guys on base."