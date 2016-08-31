3B Todd Frazier hit his 33rd homer of the season on Tuesday. Frazier drilled a 2-2 pitch from Detroit's Daniel Norris into the left-field stands in the second inning. He went hitless in his remaining at-bats. He is on pace to become the first White Sox player to reach 40 homers since Adam Dunn had 41 in 2012.

LHP Chris Sale has lost five of his last six decisions and will try to reverse that trend when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Sale struck out a season-high 14 batters in his last start, a complete-game effort against Seattle, but was still tagged with the loss as the White Sox only scored one run. He pitched eight scoreless innings against Oakland in his previous outing, the only victory he collected in his last eight starts. Sale has already started three times against the Tigers this season, going 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA.

1B Jose Abreu had a fifth-inning single on Tuesday, extended his streak of reaching base to 26 consecutive games. That's the longest active streak in the majors. He's batting .356 with seven home runs and 17 RBI during that span. However, Abreu struck out with a runner in scoring position and the White Sox trailing by two runs in the seventh inning.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo got a no-decision at Detroit on Tuesday in his fourth start with the White Sox since he was acquired from Texas. Ranaudo gave up only one hit until Ian Kinsler's two-out, two-run homer in the fifth. That was the sixth homer he's given up in those four outings. He allowed three more hits to the next four batters before departing. "Anthony had a good run going there," manager Robin Ventura said. "He was pitching great. You go through that lineup a few times, it becomes increasingly tougher every time through it."

LF Melky Cabrera left Tuesday's game at Detroit in the bottom of the seventh inning because of illness. "He was a little dehydrated," manager Robin Ventura said. "He should be alright for (Wednesday's game)." Cabrera went hitless in four at-bats, though he did drive in a run with a groundout. He has not homered in his last 36 games despite hitting in the No. 3 spot in the order.