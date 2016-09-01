C Alex Avila hit a solo home run off his former batterymate, Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, on Wednesday. Avila's blast landed in the shrubbery behind the center field wall. "I know I'm going to be hearing about it," Verlander said. "I think I'm going to ask him back for one of the watches I gifted him." Avila, who has five homers in an injury-riddled season, struck out in his other three at-bats.

LHP Chris Sale got another no-decision on Wednesday, leaving him with just one victory in his past nine starts. Sale wasn't as overpowering as he normally is, striking out six batters against Detroit after recording a season-high 14 batters in his last start. Sale was helped by three double plays while holding the Tigers to two runs in eight innings. "The double play was a friend to Chris today," manager Robin Ventura said. "He got some big ones."

LHP Jose Quintana will start the opener of a four-game series at Minnesota on Thursday. Quintana's 2.77 ERA leads the American League, and he is 6-1 with a 2.13 ERA over his past 10 starts. He collected his 11th victory against Seattle on Saturday, limiting the Mariners to one earned run in 7 2/3 innings. He is 6-5 with a 3.76 ERA over 17 career starts against the Twins and 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in six starts at Minnesota's Target Field.

1B Jose Abreu, who had a solo homer and a single Wednesday, extended his streak of reaching base to 27 consecutive games. That is the longest active streak in the majors. Abreu's streak is the longest by a White Sox player in one season since Juan Pierre reached 29 consecutive games in 2010. Abreu is batting .362 with eight homers and 18 RBIs during that span, raising his season average to .288.

LF Melky Cabrera was scratched 30 minutes prior to the Wednesday game at Detroit due to stomach discomfort. Cabrera exited the Tuesday game in the eighth inning after feeling ill and dehydrated, and he required an IV afterward. Manager Robin Ventura had Cabrera in his usual No. 3 spot in the order but wound up making a late lineup revision. Cabrera has appeared in 121 games, fourth most among White Sox players.