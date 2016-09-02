C Kevan Smith was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, and he made his major league debut. He entered as a defensive replacement and lined out in his lone plate appearance at Minnestoa. Smith hit .219 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 49 games for Charlotte.

RHP Juan Minaya was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, and he made his major league debut in the eighth inning, pitching one scoreless inning at Minnesota. Minaya, 25, went 5-6 with one save and a 3.63 ERA in 47 relief appearances for Charlotte.

LHP Jose Quintana allowed seven runs on seven hits in five innings at Minnesota, striking out eight and walking none. The seven runs allowed were the most the left-hander has given up in a game this season and the most since he allowed six in a loss to Boston on June 22. Quintana began the game as the American League's leader in ERA, but he is now fourth at 3.05.

SS Tim Anderson left Thursday's game in the third inning with a bruised right calf. The White Sox announced that he is day-to-day. Anderson was 1-for-2 with a single before sustaining the injury.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez made a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, and he allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven without issuing a walk, but he served up two home runs. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 due to a strained right groin.