3B Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his second homer in as many nights and 35th of the season. It's the most home runs in a single season by a White Sox third baseman, passing current manager Robin Ventura, who hit 34 in 1996.

1B Jose Abreu went 3-for-6 with three singles and three RBIs. The hit extended his on-base streak to 29 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues.

LHP Carlos Rodon kept his pitch count low, completing seven innings with just 79 pitches but allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and a walk. He also struck out four in winning his third consecutive start and fourth straight decision. "A few pitches ... (Brian) Dozier's been on me the whole year now," Rodon said. "I just can't get him. But overall, I made a good adjustment late. I knew I needed to keep them at four and let the offense work."

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed seven runs on 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings with Triple-A Charlotte in his first rehab outing on Thursday. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a strained right groin.

