a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
September 4, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Adam Eaton went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run to begin the game. It was the eighth leadoff blast of his career and his fourth this season.

1B Jose Abreu went hitless in four at-bats Saturday night and did not reach base. It ended his streak of 29 consecutive games of reaching base safely, which was the longest active streak in the majors.

RHP James Shields allowed five runs on five hits and four walks in just 2 1/3 innings against the Twins on Saturday, taking the loss. It was the eighth time in 17 starts with Chicago that he allowed at least five runs in an outing.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, is expected to rejoin the major league club next week and could pitch against Detroit. A start by Gonzalez (strained right groin) would allow the club to give LHP Jose Quintana an extra day of rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
