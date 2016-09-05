SS Tim Anderson went 3-for-7 and had a game-winning two-run double in the top of the 12th inning. Anderson has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is hitting .341 during that span.

1B Jose Abreu went 3-for-7 with a pair of three-run homers and a career-high seven RBIs on Sunday. It continued a red-hot stretch of play for the Sox first baseman, who is hitting .352 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 41 games since July 21. "I would say that this is the best moment of this season," Abreu said through an interpreter. "But it's not just one person, it's a team."

RHP Anthony Ranaudo allowed nine runs on 11 hits and a walk with three strikeouts but did not figure into the final decision. Both the hits and runs allowed are the most he's given up in an outing in his career. The three home runs allowed tied a career high.

DH Justin Morneau received his second straight day off against a left-handed starter. Morneau is expected to be in the starting lineup on Monday when Chicago begins a three-game series against Detroit.