RHP Blake Smith had his contract purchased by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte.

OF Jason Coats was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

LHP Chris Sale did not factor into the decision Monday despite limiting the Detroit Tigers to two runs on six hits in eight innings. He walked none and struck out eight. He has pitched eight-plus innings in four consecutive starts for the first time in his career. During that span, he is 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

SS Tim Anderson went 2-for-5 against Detroit on Monday for his 27th multi-hit performance of the season. The highly touted rookie is hitting .361 (22-for-61) with four doubles, two triples, five RBIs and nine runs scored during his past 14 games.

RHP James Shields might miss his next start because of a bad back, manager Robin Ventura said Monday. It is possible that the team could shut down Shields for most, if not all, of the rest of the season. Shields has endured a terrible season and shows no signs of improvement. In seven starts since Aug. 2, he is 0-5 with a 12.07 ERA. He has allowed 38 earned runs on 51 hits in his last 28 1/3 innings.

RHP James Shields said his back checked out OK and he is on schedule to start Saturday against Kansas City. Shields (5-17, 6.07 ERA) has been dealing with back tightness.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-6, 4.05 ERA) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list in order to start Tuesday against Detroit. Gonzalez has been out since Aug. 12 because of a strained right groin. He is 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in eight career games (six starts) against Detroit. However, the 32-year-old was pitching better before his injury. He posted seven consecutive quality starts from July 1 to Aug. 5.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and was activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday against Detroit. He was on the DL since Aug. 12 for a strained right groin.