RHP Blake Smith had his contract purchased by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte.

RHP Blake Smith had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He went 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 39 appearances with Charlotte. Smith has no major league experience.

OF Jason Coats was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

OF Jason Coats was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and started as designed hitter against the Tigers. He hit .189 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games during three stints with the White Sox this season. He hit .330 with 10 home runs and in 78 games in Triple-A.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and started in center field against the Tigers. He hit .313 with six home runs in 84 games at Charlotte. He has batted .181 in 137 major-league games since 2013.

1B Jose Abreu hit his 23rd home run Tuesday against the Tigers. He has hit five home runs and 14 RBIs in his last seven games.

RHP James Shields said his back checked out OK and he is on schedule to start Saturday against Kansas City. Shields (5-17, 6.07 ERA) has been dealing with back tightness.

RHP James Shields said his back checked out OK and he is on schedule to start Saturday against Kansas City. Shields (5-17, 6.07 ERA) has been dealing with back tightness.

RHP David Robertson earned his 34th save in 41 chances Tuesday against the Tigers. He needs five more saves to match his career high of 39, set in 2014.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and was activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday against Detroit. He was on the DL since Aug. 12 for a strained right groin.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and was activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday against Detroit. Gonzalez threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He was on the DL since Aug. 12 for a strained right groin.