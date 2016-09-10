CF Adam Eaton had a pair of doubles Friday night and scored a pair of runs in the White Sox' 7-2 win. Over his last 25 games, Eaton has proven to be a reliable leadoff hitter and is hitting .317 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs -- all while putting together nine multi-hit games.

1B Jose Abreu's knack of reaching base continued Friday when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, including an RBI single. Abreu has now reached safely in 34 of his last 35 games and is hitting .385 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI over that stretch. He has been especially hot at home, where he is hitting .444 over his last 25 games at U.S. Cellular Field.

LHP Carlos Rodon continues to blossom into the kind of pitcher the White Sox imagined when they drafted him. Rodon won his career-best fifth straight start Friday with a season-high nine strikeouts. Over his last seven outings, Rodon is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA. I think in his last six or seven, there's just been something else to him and more substance to it," manager Robin Ventura said. "So he's learning a lot about himself in tougher situations and knowing he can get through it."

2B Tyler Saladino had three hits Friday, including a two-run single that broke the White Sox' 7-2 win over the Royals open in the eighth inning. With three hits on Friday night, Saladino continued his torrid offensive pace over his last 21 games. During that stretch, Saladino is hitting .341 with six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases. Saladino has also collected hits in seven of his last eight games against the Royals.

RHP James Shields is good to start Saturday's game after recently experiencing back pain. Shields threw a side session earlier this week after undergoing an MRI exam. Shields has never missed a start in his career and his nine straight 200-inning seasons is the longest active streak, but that will end this season.