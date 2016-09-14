3B Todd Frazier established a career-high mark with home runs after he hit his 36th of the season in Monday night's 11-4 win. Frazier also finished off the scoring as his two-run homer in the eighth inning allowed the White Sox to score in every inning -- only the 20th time in major league history that's happened. "I didn't know we scored in every inning, to be honest with you," Frazier said. "That's pretty cool. Only 20 times? Wow, that's pretty cool. I don't know what else to say. It's neat. It's different. 20 times? You would think there would be a lot more than that, but we are in the record books again. That's nice."

RF Avisail Garcia matched a career high with four hits on Monday night and finished 4-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored. Over his last eight games, Garcia is hitting .424 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over his last eight games.

SS Tim Anderson had three hits and has now hit safely in 29 of his last 33 games. Over that stretch, he has hit .319 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 13 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

1B Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in two runs Monday night, but had a painful couple of moments. Abreu was unintentionally hit in the face by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis as Abreu was coming off the first-base bag to field a throw. Abreu appeared to be stunned by the blow and was attended to by a team trainer. Abreu also landed awkwardly while trying to get back to first on a pick-off attempt. "He'll probably feel it tomorrow," manager Robin Ventura said.

DH Justin Morneau was held out of the starting lineup because of soreness in his neck. The 35-year-old joined the team after the All-Star break and is hitting .256 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 48 games. "We're just going to give it today and see how he feels (Wednesday)," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez won his fourth game of the season, but won for the second straight time since coming off the disabled list with a groin injury. Over his last 10 starts -- nine of which have been quality starts -- Gonzalez is 3-3, but has been solid since coming off the disabled list. The key? Moving past the injury. "Most importantly (it's been about) just forgetting about the groin and being able to go out there and make my pitches," Gonzalez said. "That's been the difference after I got hurt and then just coming in and not being able to worry about that."