LHP Jose Quintana (12-10) earned the win Tuesday against the Indians. He allowed one run on five hits in eight innings, which marked his longest start since June 11. He walked one and struck out seven. The performance marked Quintana's 21st quality start of the season and his ninth in the past 11 outings.

Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to record his fifth consecutive multi-hit game Tuesday against the Indians. Eaton is hitting .524 (11-for-21) during that stretch. For the season, Eaton is hitting .285 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 142 games.

1B Jose Abreu finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Tuesday against the Indians to continue his torrid second half. In his past 36 games, Abreu is hitting .385 (57-for-148) with 11 home runs and 36 RBI.

LHP Carlos Rodon (7-8, 3.80 ERA) will try to build on his recent success when he takes the mound against the Indians on Wednesday. Rodon has won five decisions in a row and posted seven quality starts in a row, both of which mark career highs. He is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his past seven outings.

DH Justin Morneau was held out of the starting lineup because of soreness in his neck. The 35-year-old joined the team after the All-Star break and is hitting .256 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 48 games. "We're just going to give it today and see how he feels (Wednesday)," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said.