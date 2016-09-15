C Omar Narvaez hit fifth in the White Sox’s batting order Wednesday against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the first time the rookie backstop has hit that high in the order. That’s usually the spot occupied by DH Justin Morneau, also a left-handed hitter, but Morneau has missed two straight games with a neck strain. Manager Robin Ventura said the decision was to get a left-handed bat behind DH Jose Abreu, but also is tied to Narvaez’s offensive production. “He’s had good enough at-bats to be able to earn that,” Ventura said.

3B Todd Frazier was named the White Sox’s 2016 Heart and Hustle Award winner, as presented by the MLB Players Alumni Association and voted upon by his teammates. It’s the second year in a row for Frazier winning the award, after he received it in 2015 for the Reds. Frazier is one of 30 winners across the Majors who have a chance to become MLB’s final winner, which will be announced in November. Frazier is hitting just .21X, but has a career-high 36 home runs, 90 RBIs and has played solid defense in his first season with Chicago.

RHP Zach Putnam was in the White Sox’s clubhouse prior to a game Wednesday against the Indians, meeting with his teammates for the first time since undergoing surgery Aug. 5 to remove bone fragments from his pitching elbow. Putnam isn’t throwing yet and doesn’t expected to start a throwing program until December. Putnam said two bone fragments were removed. “Definitely surgery that needed to happen and reiterated that fact after I saw what they took out of there,” Putnam said. “It was gnarly stuff.”

LHP Carlos Rodon was unable to extend his career-high win streak to six in the White Sox’s 6-1 loss Wednesday night against the Indians. He struggled with command and was tagged for six runs in five-plus innings, the most he’s allowed in a start since allowing five runs in 6 1/3 innings July 31 against the Minnesota Twins. Rodon struck out five, but walked three.

2B Tyler Saladino continues to start at 2B for the White Sox in the absence of INF Brett Lawrie, who’s at the team’s Camelback Ranch facility in Glendale, Ariz., still rehabbing an undetermined leg injury. Saladino has raised his batting average to .280 since taking over the full-time role at second, and his defense is well above average. Is he playing his way into a possible full-time role next season? “It’s a possibility, definitely,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s earned getting those reps (for Lawrie).”

DH Justin Morneau missed his second straight game Wednesday night against the Indians with neck soreness. The injury occurred Monday in the first game of the series. Morneau, who joined the White Sox following the All-Star break, is hitting .256 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 172 at-bats. “He’s walking around better, but it’s still a little bit of a tweak where he can’t play,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Hopefully, it’ll loosen up by the time the game comes around and he can pinch-hit.”