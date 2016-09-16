INF Carlos Sanchez had the game-winning hit on a single in the ninth inning of the White Sox's 2-1 victory over the Indians on Thursday. His other game-ending hit was May 18, 2015, also against Cleveland. He went 2-for-4 on Thursday and is batting .186.

1B Jose Abreu hit his 24th home run Thursday against Indians rookie Mike Clevinger. Abreu needs six home runs and five RBIs to join Angels 1B Albert Pujols as the only players in major league history to record at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in each of their first three seasons.

DH Justin Morneau (stiff neck) was out of the lineup Thursday for a third straight game. He is hitting .256 with five home runs.

RHP James Shields allowed a run and three hits in six innings Thursday against Cleveland. He was 0-5 with a 10.75 ERA while winless in his previous eight starts. Shields also struck out eight, a season high with the White Sox and his most since May 12 against the Brewers (nine) while with San Diego.