C Zack Collins, the White Sox top prospect, will play in the Arizona Fall League. Collins, who was the 10th overall pick in the June draft, had six home runs and 18 RBIs in 164 plate-appearances in two minor league levels after winning the Johnny Bench Award for the nation's top catcher at Miami University. "First of all I think it's going to put him in an environment where he's around guys that have played the game, a little more experienced, older guys," said White Sox director of player development Nick Capra, who is with the club in Kansas City. "I think that's going to be a factor for him just to be around the group of kids that he's going to be around. They're obviously talented kids that people place in the Fall League. Interacting with those guys I think is going to help him on the days he's not playing, you know, catching bullpens. He's going to benefit a lot from this. I think he's got a ways to go defensively behind the plate. He's got to learn a big part of catching, obviously, learning the pitchers, learning their strengths and weaknesses, learning how to call games. That's all an experience that he can gain and gather. Offensively, it looks like his bat's going to play."

LHP Chris Sale pitched his major league-leading sixth complete-game to beat the Royals 7-4 on Friday night. It was his 14th career complete-game. He has logged at least eight innings in six straight starts, the longest such streak by a White Sox pitcher since Jack McDowell had a seven-game run in 1994. He is 9-10 with a 3.03 ERA in 31 career outings against the Royals.

RF Adam Eaton leads the major leagues with 18 outfield assists. If he receives a Gold Glove, he would be the first White Sox outfielder to win one since Ken Berry in 1970.

SS Tim Anderson, who hit .244 on the just concluded homestand, was not in the lineup. Manager Robin Ventura said he was getting the day off. Tyler Saladino made his 27th start at shortstop and had three hits, but Anderson replaced him in the ninth on defense.

DH Jose Abreu had two hits Friday, his 12th multi-hit game in his past 18 games. He is hitting .397 in the 18 games with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He has a 1.076 OPS in that span.

DH Justin Morneau was not in the lineup for the fourth straight game because of neck discomfort. "He's still out," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "It's getting closer. It's just at a point where he's not able to know he's going to make it the whole game. So, if anything, he could possibly pinch-hit at some point, but to start him at DH, he's not there yet."

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who has a 2.96 ERA in eight starts after the All-Star break, starts the second game of this series. He is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals, who are hitting .293 off him.