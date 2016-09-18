C Kevin Smith singled off RHP Dillon Gee to lead off the fifth on Saturday. It was his first big league hit in his 10th at-bat.

3B Todd Frazier was none too happy after Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera buzzed him with a high and tight fastball in the eighth inning on Friday. "You never really know," Frazier said on whether Herrera was throwing at him. "It wasn't the first time it has happened. I'm hitting pretty well off of him. Whenever you get a ball thrown up in that area, you second guess what's going on. "But it's over, so that's just the way it goes. You won't forget about it." Frazier homered off Herrera on Aug. 9 is 3-for-3 against him. "It's like that old saying, don't wake a sleeping dog," Frazier said. "Bottom line, I wanted to do even that much better against him and kick-started that inning. It felt pretty good."

White Sox LHP Jose Quintana, who ranks fourth in the American League with a 3.05 ERA and 10th with 171 strikeouts, will make his 30th start Sunday. He needs eight more innings for his fourth straight season for with at least 200 innings.

SS Tyler Saladino was not in the lineup on Saturday with a sore left calf, which caused him to be removed in the ninth inning a day earlier. "He just felt something in his calf pop and he tweaked it enough to get him out of the game," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "He doesn't ever complain about anything, so you knew if he was complaining about something it had to be enough to get it checked out. I used the word 'popped,' but he felt something in his calf and we had to get him out of there."

DH Justin Morneau was not in the lineup on Saturday for the fifth straight game because of a stiff neck. Morneau said he felt it "swinging in the cage" on Monday in a game against the Indians. "Why I took the last at-bat, I don't know," Morneau said. "I figured I could fight through it. And after I swung, I went 'ahhh ... that's probably not a good idea.' But it is what it is." He struck out in the sixth inning and J.B. Shuck hit for him in the eighth. Morneau said his goal is to play on this 10-day trip.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who had won his first two September starts, lost 3-2 Saturday, permitting three runs and six hits, five of them singles. He is 1-5 with a 4.38 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals.