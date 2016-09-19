FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier hit his 37th home run and holds the franchise record for home runs by a third baseman. He also added a pair of singles, his fifth three-hit game this season and two this month.

RHP Jacob Turner yielded two runs on a double and hit batter in the eighth inning. In his past two outings, Turner has allowed eight runs, only two earned, on six hits, including a home run, a walk and a hit batter in 1 1/3 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana allowed six runs on a season-high 10 hits and three walks over four innings, his shortest outing since April 19, 2015 at Detroit. "Just a rare one for Q," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "You never really expect one of these to come out of him. I guess one out of every couple of years will probably do."

LHP Carlos Rodon, who starts the series finale, beat the Royals on Sept. 9 at U.S. Cellular Field, allowing one run in six innings, while striking out nine.

DH Justin Morneau sat out his sixth straight game with a neck issue. He has played in only 48 games this season, hitting .256 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
