1B Jose Abreu hit his 25th home run, becoming the first player in White Sox history to hit 25 or more home runs in his first three seasons. He is hitting .370 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs in his past 45 games.

LHP Carlos Rodon held the Royals to one earned run, struck out nine and allowed six hits over six innings in a Sept. 9 victory. In the rematch Monday, Rodon allowed six runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in four-plus innings in an 8-3 loss. "Move on," said Rodon, who has two starts remaining. "These things happen, just got to keep on having fun. Sometimes I forget this is a kid's game, just try to enjoy it. Sometimes pressure gets to you. You take it as a job. It's not a job, although it is. Kids play this game all over the world. We all started as kids. You've got to remember this is a kid's game; have fun with it."

INF Tyler Saladino is still bothered by a sore left calf, and he sat out the final three games at Kansas City. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Saladino could have played Monday, "but I think an extra day would be best for him."

DH Justin Morneau returned to the lineup after missing six games due to discomfort in his neck. Morneau doubled in his first at-bat and scored in the second inning. He also singled in the sixth.

RHP James Shields pitched well in his previous start, holding Cleveland to one run on three hits over six innings in a no-decision Thursday. His season, however, has gone poorly. Shields is 0-5 with a 9.37 ERA in his past nine starts. Shields, who starts Tuesday at Philadelphia, is 0-2 with an 11.02 ERA in his past four road starts.