RHP Juan Minaya has had a nice start to his career out of the bullpen, running his scoreless streak to 7 2/3 innings since his call-up when rosters expanded on Sep. 1. The 26-year-old Dominican native threw a scoreless seventh against the Phillies on Tuesday, giving up two hits but keeping the Phillies off the board thanks to a double-play ground ball.

RHP Chris Sale gets the nod on Wednesday as the White Sox attempt to even a two-game series against the Phillies. Sale (16-8, 3.03 ERA) can equal his career high for wins in a season if he can come up with the victory in one of his final starts. He's one behind the 17 he won in 2012, his first season as a full-time starter and his first of what are now five straight All-Star appearances. In three September starts, he's 1-1 with a 2.52 ERA, striking out 30 against just two walks in 25 innings.

LF Melky Cabrera's 12th home run of the season was the only offense the White Sox could manage through the first eight innings of a 7-6 loss to the Phillies. Cabrera went 1-for-4 as his average settled at .296; the three-run home run also provided for his 74th, 75th and 76th RBI of the year. In his career against the Phillies (32 games), Cabrera is hitting .254 (28-for-110) with two home runs and 16 RBI.

RHP James Shields got roughed around yet again on Tuesday, taking his 18th loss to fall into a tie for the major league lead. Shields (5-18, 5.98 ERA) lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, walking three and striking out four. Since coming to Chicago in a midseason trade from the San Diego Padres, Shields is 3-11 with a 7.11 ERA and has failed to go more than five innings in six of his last 10 starts.