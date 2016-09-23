3B Todd Frazier extended his career-best season in terms of home runs with his 38th of the season Wednesday night, a solo shot off Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff. Frazier, who has set or tied his career best in home runs in each of the past five seasons, is up to fifth in the AL in home runs.

LHP Chris Sale had one of his worst outings of the season Tuesday night, lasting only four innings against the Phillies in an 8-3 loss. Sale, one of the front-runners for the American League Cy Young Award, gave up seven hits and six runs on just 72 pitches, hitting three batters for the first time in his career. His record slipped to 16-9 with a 3.23 ERA. "Just never got rolling tonight," he said. "I didn't find a groove."

RF Adam Eaton opened up the Wednesday loss to Philadelphia with his fifth leadoff home run of the season and the ninth of his career. The shot to right, his 14th home run of the year and 58th RBI, was his first leadoff shot since Sept. 3 at Minnesota.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make what is likely to be his second-to-last start of the season Thursday night in the series opener in Cleveland. In three games since his return from a groin strain that cost him a little more than three weeks, he is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA, having given up six runs in 20 innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He also has gone at least six innings in 10 of his past 11 starts, save for Aug. 11, when he sustained his injury.