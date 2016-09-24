3B Todd Frazier has hit 38 home runs. That's a club record for a White Sox third baseman.

3B Todd Frazier has 38 home runs -- a club record for a White Sox third baseman. Frazier was 2-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. He is 11-for-26 with two home runs and five RBIs during the streak.

OF Adam Eaton left the game in the sixth inning after running into the center field wall while making a catch on a fly ball hit by Roberto Perez. Eaton hit the wall running at top speed, and fell to the warning track on his back, but held onto to the ball. He remained on the track for several minutes and needed assistance walking off the field. "He's pretty banged up," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "It knocked the air out of him. He hit his hip, and felt that his back locked up on him. His shoulder -- everything. We're going to get him checked out."

OF Avisail Garcia hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning -- his 12th of the season. Garcia has 50 RBIs with 10 coming in September.

1B Jose Abreu needs five homers and four RBIs to join Albert Pujols as the only players in history with 30 or more homers and 100 or more RBIs in their first three seasons.

2B Tyler Saladino was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to back spasms. He was replaced by 2B Carlos Sanchez.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who started Friday's game, retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced, but seven of his last 10 batters reached base with five scoring. In 4 1/3 innings Gonzalez gave up five runs on eight hits. "He was going pretty good, but then they started hitting him hard, and it happened quick," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "That's a tough lineup to go through, with all their switch-hitters."