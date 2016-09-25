3B Todd Frazier had a home run and a double on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. He is hitting .419 (13-for-31) during his hitting streak, with three home runs and six RBIs. Frazier's home run was his 39th of the season. That's the most by a White Sox player since Adam Dunn hit 41 in 2012. Frazier's 39 home runs are also the most ever by a White Sox third baseman.

2B Carlos Sanchez started at second base for the second straight night, replacing 2B Tyler Saladino, who is bothered by back spasms. Sanchez matched his career high with a three-hit game, including two doubles. He is hitting .306 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in September.

LHP Jose Quintana is used to not getting much offensive support, so Saturday was a pleasant surprise as the White Sox scored plenty in an 8-1 win over Cleveland. Quintana had a stretch earlier this season when the White Sox scored one or no runs in seven consecutive starts. "I wish we could score for him like this every time he goes out there," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "Everyone knows his record would be much better if we scored for him." Quintana has held opposing teams to two or fewer runs in 20 of his 32 stats, which makes his 13-11 record deceiving.

OF Adam Eaton was not in the starting lineup Saturday night as he tried to recover from crashing into the center field wall while catching a fly ball hit by Roberto Perez in the sixth inning of Friday's game. Eaton, who had to leave the game after the play, said he hit his head, left shoulder and left hip when he collided with the wall, but he was feeling better Saturday. "If anybody's ever been in a car accident, it's kind of the same thing," Eaton said. "You're kind of taking inventory of the body parts and making sure everything is back to where it's supposed to be."

2B Tyler Saladino missed his second consecutive game with back spasms on Saturday. His status is day to day.